Accidents A woman walked in the lanes of a motorway in Helsinki and died of a car accident – police suspect no crime

At the beginning of June, two cars hit a woman walking in the middle of the afternoon in the lanes of Hämeenlinnanväylä. The woman later died at the hospital.

Hämeenlinnanväylän in the case of the death of a woman who walked in the lanes among the cars, there is no suspicion of a crime, Helsinki police report.

Police have now completed their investigation from the accident in early June, where two cars hit a woman walking in the lanes of a motorway in Helsinki on Hämeenlinnanväylä. The woman was able to leave by walking down a busy highway but later died at the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses received by the police at the time, the woman had missed the ride of a Volvo-branded car on the road section between the Hague junction and Ring Road I, after which she had walked on the roadway in traffic.

Police at the time were missing information about a Volvo the woman had disembarked from, as well as a small white car parked in the south-facing lane where the collisions took place.

Police now report that they do not suspect motorists involved in the accident of the crime. Since the woman is dead, the case does not proceed to prosecution for her either.