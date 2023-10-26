Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Accidents | A woman fell off a horse at a stable in Espoo and died from her injuries

October 26, 2023
The woman was wearing a safety helmet, the release states.

Woman fell off the horse in the middle of riding training on Tuesday, October 24 at the stables in Espoo. The woman later died from the injury she received in the fall, informs the Finnish Riders’ Association.

The first responder quickly arrived at the scene and transported her to the hospital, but the woman died from the injury she received in the fall, the release states. Crisis assistance has been given to those present at the stable.

According to the Swedish Riders’ Association, the fall seemed harmless. In addition, the woman was wearing a safety helmet.

The association assures that it will study the accident and the reasons that led to it, with a view to the future.

The rider was a member of the riding club of the Riders’ Association.

