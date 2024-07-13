Accidents | A water jet collided with a person who fell into the water on Päijänte

Accidents|According to the rescue service, there is no more detailed information about the condition of the injured. All three people involved in the accident were taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Two a water jet has been in an accident in Päijänte near Sysmä’s Päijätsalo island. The rescue service of Päijät-Häme informs about this in a press release.

One jet had two people on board and the other one had one. One of the party of two people fell off the jet into the water, after which another water jet crashed into him. The injured person was initially lifted from the water into the support boat accompanying the watercraft party.

The Lahti lake rescue vessel that was alerted to the scene gave first aid to the injured. All three participants were taken to the platform and treated by first aid.

