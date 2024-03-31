Accidents | A violent exit in Kurika: The car flew twenty meters

The car bounced off the side of the road and flew twenty meters. The driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

Kurikan In Jalasjärvi, the driver of a car was injured in a run-out early on Sunday, according to the South Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The emergency center received a report about the accident on Peuramäentie a little after half past seven in the morning.

According to the rescue service, the car had arrived from the direction of Jalasjärvi at a really high speed. While going off the road, the car bounced off the side of the road and flew twenty meters.

The driver was conscious when he was taken from the accident scene to the hospital. There was no further information on his injuries. The rescue service did not comment on the age or gender of the driver.

There were no passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the exit. It was not known if alcohol played a role in the events.