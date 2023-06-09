Saturday, June 10, 2023
Accidents | A van ran into a guardrail on Länsiväylä, traffic is congested

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
The accident hinders traffic in the direction of Espoo.

Van drove into a guardrail, and the guardrail pierced the car on Länsiväylä in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari on Friday evening.

The accident is congesting traffic in the westbound direction.

Station Master of the Helsinki Rescue Service Tommi Korvikivi says that there is currently only one lane in use towards Espoo.

According to Sarvikivi, there were no injuries in the accident, but the van is salvageable.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, which is currently unknown.

