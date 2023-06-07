Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Accidents | A van and a tram collided in the center of Helsinki

June 7, 2023
Accidents | A van and a tram collided in the center of Helsinki

There were no personal injuries in the accident.

Van and a tram crashed in the center of Helsinki on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in front of Lasipalatsi on Mannerheimintie around five o’clock.

Firefighter on duty Samuli Saarioinen The Helsinki Rescue Service reported that there were no injuries in the collision.

The van and the tram suffered sheet metal damage.

The place of the accident is at a busy intersection surrounded by Lasipalatsi, the Post Office and the Sokos department store.

The accident happened in the middle of a busy intersection. Picture: Kaisu Moilanen HS

