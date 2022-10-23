Accidents | A tugboat and a barge with engine failure washed ashore in Åland

A ten-meter tugboat and a barge ran aground on the beach rock. The Coast Guard towed the combination to Kökar.

Coastguard saved a tugboat and a barge from trouble on Sunday morning near Kökar, part of the Åland Islands.

The approximately ten-meter-long tug had drifted ashore with its barge due to an engine failure, the Coast Guard of Western Finland says.

The weather was good at the time of the accident, so damage was avoided. The tug along with the barge it was pulling drifted with the current to the rocky beach. According to the Coast Guard, the beach was relatively deep at the scene.

There was one person in the tug.

The closest a patrol was sent from the Kökari sea guard station to help the tug.

The Coast Guard took the tug and barge for towing, and they will be transported to the nearest safe harbor in Kökar.

Based on the pictures, there was no cargo on the barge, so it is reasonably light to tow. Based on the picture, it seems to be a dredging barge.

The Coast Guard describes the towing gig as a normal task.