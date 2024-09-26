Accidents | A truck drove onto the sidewalk and destroyed the railing in the center of Helsinki

Accidents|No personal injuries were caused by the accident.

A truck crashed into the railing separating the pedestrian and car paths on Kaivokatu in the center of Helsinki in the afternoon a little before two.

The fire supervisor of the Helsinki Rescue Service Niko Vainio according to the driver probably dodged something, as a result of which the vehicle crashed into the guardrail.

Vainio estimates that the railing was destroyed from a distance of about ten meters.

The accident did not cause any injuries, Vainio says.

The situation testified the student Patrik Herolawho was sitting in a window seat in the adjacent cafe.

“Suddenly I heard a shocking sound and saw a truck clear the fences.”

According to Herola, it took about five minutes for the police to arrive. The rescue service arrived right after the police. The driver stayed there to wait for the authorities, he says.

Kaivokatu is really livelyso it could easily have been worse, Herola states.

“The truck went quite a lot to the side of the sidewalk. Fortunately, we were lucky and no one walked in that exact spot.”