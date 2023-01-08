Accidents | A truck crashed into a funeral procession in China, 17 died

The funeral procession was on the side of the road, apparently performing a sacrifice to the gods.

in China 17 people were killed and 22 injured in a traffic accident on Sunday in the eastern part of the country’s Jiangxi province, according to state media CCTV. According to the local authorities it cites, those injured in the accident have been taken to hospital.

The major accident is said to have happened in the Nanchang County area in the early hours of the morning.

“The cause of the accident is being thoroughly investigated,” CCTV reported.

Local media According to Jimu, the accident happened when the truck hit a funeral procession. The woman interviewed by Jimu told the funeral party that she was on the side of the road making a sacrifice to the gods before going to the crematorium. Most of those killed and injured in the accident were part of the funeral procession.

The husband of the woman who lost her life in the accident told Jimu that the truck drove through the group before stopping at the hearse.

What happened after, the local police warned drivers in the area of ​​foggy weather and reminded that poor visibility can easily cause accidents.

“We ask you to pay attention to the use of fog lights… Slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front and watch out for pedestrians,” the police informed.

Traffic accidents are common in China because traffic safety is not strictly controlled. Last month, one person died in a chain crash involving hundreds of cars on the highway, which was said to have been caused by poor visibility due to fog.