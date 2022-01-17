Accidents A truck crashed into a ditch on Ring Road III in Espoo, police direct traffic at the scene of an accident

The truck’s lifting work has been completed at the scene of the accident.

In Espoo A truck driving in a ditch on Ring Road III the night before Monday is causing a nuisance in traffic, say the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department and Fintraffic.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department said on Twitter shortly after five o’clock that Reka’s lifting work had been completed at the scene of the accident. Police will continue to direct traffic to the scene.

Previously at night, traffic was stopped in both directions between the junctions of Mynttilä and the center of Espoo due to truck lifting work and diverted to a detour via the Iso Road.

The truck derailed on the side of Ring Road III earlier in the night. According to the rescue service, the truck driver was transported for inspection, but serious injuries were avoided.

The alarm for the accident came shortly before midnight.