Accidents | A truck collided with a rail bus in Mänttä-Vilppula

At the time of the accident, there were 18 people in the railbus and a driver in the truck. According to the rescue service, they were not injured.

A truck and a rail bus collided in the center of Mänttä-Vilppula on Friday a little before seven in the evening, informs the Pirkanmaa rescue service.

The rail bus is a diesel-powered train.

According to the rescue service, there were a total of 18 people on the train at the time of the accident. They were not injured in the accident. Also the truck driver not the fire marshal Pasi Saaren including injured.

The rescue service says that it assisted the first aid in checking the health of the people and ensured that nothing leaks into the environment from the accident vehicles.

According to Saari's understanding, the speed of the vehicles was slow at the time of the collision. This is indicated by the fact that the truck was not, for example, thrown by the impact of the collision.

The level crossing is unguarded, i.e. there are no booms.

Weather it was snowy at the time of the accident and the visibility was worse than usual. According to Saare, however, the effect of this on the accident cannot yet be said for sure. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The accident train has been moved to Vilppula railway station. According to information from the rescue service, the track was not damaged in the accident.

According to VR, due to the accident, passengers have been directed to a replacement bus that leaves from Vilppula railway station.