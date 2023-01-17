Accidents | A truck and a car collided in Liperi, traffic blocked on Ysitie

The accident site is located about a kilometer from the Viinijärvi intersection in the direction of Kuopio.

in Liper A head-on collision between a truck and a car took place on Kuopiontie before eight o’clock in the morning, says the Eastern Finland Police Department in its announcement.

According to current information, the traffic on Ysitie in Liperi is completely stopped.

According to the police, the investigation and clearing of the accident site will hinder traffic during the morning.

The Eastern Finland police say on Twitter, that the rescue service organizes detours past the accident site. Traffic coming from the direction of Kuopio will be directed back to highway 9 via Ahonkyläntie and Viinrannantie.