Accidents | A tram hit a cyclist in the Konepaja area: “I flew into the street”

The cyclist was conscious when he was taken to further treatment.

Tram bumped into a cyclist in Helsinki in the Konepaja area on Monday evening.

The Helsinki Rescue Service was notified of the task at 18:04. The rescue service checked the person and sent him for further treatment.

There were four units of the rescue service and the police.

“For some reason, the cyclist had driven in front of the tram, but luckily not under it, and went airborne into the street,” says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki City Rescue Service. Kari Ursin.

According to Ursini, the cyclist was conscious when he was taken to further treatment.