Accidents | A tram collided with a bus in Eira, Helsinki

Accidents|The situation seemed to have heated up between the drivers, describes an eyewitness.

Tram crashed into a bus on Friday morning in Eira, Helsinki. “No one was injured,” says the Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was on the tram Elina Lappalainen.

The accident happened at the intersection of Laivurinkatu and Tehtaankatu near Eira Hospital.

The side of the bus was dented in the collision and there were also fragments. The passengers left the bus and trolley and continued their journey by other means. The drivers stayed to investigate the situation. “The situation seemed to have heated up,” describes Lappalainen.

The police also arrived.

Traffic at the intersection was stuck for a while.