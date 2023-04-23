Monday, April 24, 2023
Accidents | A tram and a car collided on Hämeentie

April 23, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | A tram and a car collided on Hämeentie

The accident affects tram traffic on Sunday evening.

Helsinki An accident involving a car and a tram happened in Hämeentie in the early evening on Sunday, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The tram hit the side of the passenger car and both were damaged. No one was injured in the situation.

The crash site was near the intersection of Hämeentie and Ristikkokatu.

The accident affects tram traffic on Sunday evening.

Correction on Sunday 23.4. 19.50: Changed Ristikkotie to the correct form Ristikkokatu.

