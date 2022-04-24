Accidents A tourist boat in distress disappeared off the coast of Japan, carrying 26 people on board

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the tourist boat reported an engine failure before the connection was lost.

In Japan A lost tourist boat was searched in front of Hokkaido Island, the country’s broadcaster said NHK.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the tourist boat reported an engine failure before the connection was lost. There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board.

Early Sunday morning, the news agency Reuters reports that seven people on board have been found, but it is unclear what their condition is. Several people are still missing.

According to media reports, the passengers were wearing life jackets.

Coast Guard according to the boat sent an emergency call from the sea near the Shiretoco Peninsula on Saturday afternoon. The crew of the boat informed the authorities that the boat was filling up with water and tilted at an angle of about 30 degrees.

The Coast Guard sent patrol boats and planes to search.