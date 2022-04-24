Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents A tourist boat in distress disappeared off the coast of Japan, carrying 26 people on board

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the tourist boat reported an engine failure before the connection was lost.

In Japan A lost tourist boat was searched in front of Hokkaido Island, the country’s broadcaster said NHK.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the tourist boat reported an engine failure before the connection was lost. There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board.

Early Sunday morning, the news agency Reuters reports that seven people on board have been found, but it is unclear what their condition is. Several people are still missing.

According to media reports, the passengers were wearing life jackets.

Coast Guard according to the boat sent an emergency call from the sea near the Shiretoco Peninsula on Saturday afternoon. The crew of the boat informed the authorities that the boat was filling up with water and tilted at an angle of about 30 degrees.

The Coast Guard sent patrol boats and planes to search.

#Accidents #tourist #boat #distress #disappeared #coast #Japan #carrying #people #board

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A woman dies, several injured

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.