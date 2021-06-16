Accidents A three-car crash in Taivalkoski – six injured, one of them seriously

The rescue service received an alert for the accident at half past four in the afternoon.

In Taivalkoski In Northern Ostrobothnia, six people have been injured in a three-car crash.

The rescue service is told that all the injured are adults. One of the participants was seriously injured in the crash and was flown by helicopter to Oulu University Hospital. Other mildly injured were transported by ambulances for further treatment.

The accident site is about five kilometers from Taivalkoski in the direction of Kuusamo. The car coming from Kuusamo had turned from Kuusamontie to a side road, when the car coming from behind had driven behind him. From the oncoming lane, a third car had hit a car that was turning.

The traffic was interrupted during the accident on Kuusamontie for more than an hour. Rescue and clearance work at the scene of the accident is now over, and traffic is going normally.