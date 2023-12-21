Accidents | A three-car chain crash hindered traffic on Länsiväylä

The rescue service was not aware of any serious injuries.

Three a car chase hindered the afternoon return traffic on Länsiväylä in Espoo on Thursday.

The place of the accident was between Matinkylä and Suomenoja junction. Due to the accident, one lane was closed, which hindered traffic to the west.

According to the situation center of the rescue service of Western Uusimaa, no serious injuries were caused by the accident.

The road was slippery on Thursday, which also led to several slips requiring treatment.