Accidents | A tank truck collided with two cars on Kehä III, one into a hospital

August 27, 2024
Accidents | A tank truck collided with two cars on Kehä III, one into a hospital
The accident happened in Vantaa at the Kalliosola junction.

Tanker crashed into the back of two cars on Kehä III on Tuesday evening.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, but one person in the car was taken to Peijas hospital for examination, the rescue service of Central Uusimaa told 9:30 a.m.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes at the Kalliosola junction in Vantaa. According to the rescue service, the accident will hinder traffic for some time.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident.

