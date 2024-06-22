Saturday, June 22, 2024
Accidents | A swimmer was found dead in Kristiinakaupunki

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2024
in World Europe
Accidents | A swimmer was found dead in Kristiinakaupunki
According to the Coast Guard, the police are continuing to investigate the case.

in Ostrobothnia The swimmer who went missing in Kristiinakaupunki on Friday has been found dead, said the Coast Guard of Western Finland In the X message service.

The rescue service received a report about the missing swimmer already on Friday a little after 4 p.m. The Coast Guard announced the end of the search a little before one on the night before Saturday.

In addition to the sea guard, units from the rescue service and the air patrol squadron also participated in the search.

According to the Coast Guard, the police are continuing to investigate the incident.

