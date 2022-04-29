Accidents A sunken tourist ship has been found in Japan, killing at least 14 people in a crash last weekend

At least 14 people have died in the accident. 12 people are still missing.

Japan A tourist ship that sank last Saturday off the island of Hokkaido has been found, according to a news agency Kyodo and Asahi Shimbun -magazine.

Since then, 14 bodies have been found since the accident, in addition to which 12 people are still missing. The ship is lying at a depth of about 120 meters near the Shiretoco Peninsula, according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

Russian a patrol vessel found one person floating in the water on Wednesday, according to the Japanese Coast Guard, but the vessel failed to save the man due to heavy shipping.

The man was spotted near the island of Kunashir, according to the Japanese Coast Guard. The island is one of the islands north of Japan whose ownership is disputed by Russia and Japan.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, there were 26 people aboard the ship at the time of the accident.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the ship sent an emergency call from the sea near the Shiretoco Peninsula on Saturday afternoon. The crew informed the authorities that the vessel was filling with water and heeling at an angle of about 30 degrees.