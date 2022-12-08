Accidents | A sulfuric acid truck overturned in Lahti: tons of acid leaked onto the ground

According to the rescue service, prevention measures are underway. Traffic is expected to be disrupted for hours.

Sulfuric acid the truck he was transporting has crashed on Thursday evening on the Lahti bypass. The rescue service of Päijät-Häme and the emergency center will tell you about it.

According to the emergency center, there is a leak in the sulfuric acid truck. Residents of the area are advised to avoid moving in the area, stay indoors, close the ventilation and wait for the announcement about the end of the dangerous situation.

Rescue service fire marshal on duty Jukka Huttunen said at around 11 pm that the prevention measures were underway. The truck was still overturned, and a pump truck was expected on the scene within about an hour.

According to Huttunen, the cargo of the tanker was a total of about 45 tons of sulfuric acid in separate containers. The leaking tank contained about nine tons of sulfuric acid.

Huttunen estimated that about four or five tons of acid had leaked from the tank. The leak had been contained, but the tank was still leaking.

“Yes, a large amount of it has reached the ground,” Huttunen said.

According to Huttunen, so far it is not known that anyone has been dangerously exposed to sulfuric acid. He estimates that traffic will be blocked on the southern ring road for hours.