Accidents A soldier who died in an accident was injured in an accident, was injured on Wednesday in exercises in Rovajärvi

The accident occurred during the handling of the explosive.

27.4. 15:56 | Updated 14:31

Jääkäri brigade a soldier on the staff has died in an accident on Wednesday, the Defense Forces reports on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the soldier was told of an injured brigade in an exercise in Rovajärvi in ​​the morning.

The accident occurred during the handling of the explosive during the installation of the firefighting field, the Maavoimi reported.

The soldier injured his hands and both feet in the situation. After first aid at the scene, he was taken to Oulu University Hospital for further treatment, said Lieutenant Colonel Jussi Annala on wednesday.

The soldier is said to have died on Thursday.

For others there was no danger to the participants in the exercise.

According to Annala, the case is being investigated on the spot by the police in co-operation with the Finnish Defense Forces.

The accident occurred in connection with the exercise of the Jääkäri Brigade’s Rovaniemi Air Defense Battery Training Plan.