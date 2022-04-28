Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents A soldier who died in an accident was injured in an accident, was injured on Wednesday in exercises in Rovajärvi

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The accident occurred during the handling of the explosive.

27.4. 15:56 | Updated 14:31

Jääkäri brigade a soldier on the staff has died in an accident on Wednesday, the Defense Forces reports on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the soldier was told of an injured brigade in an exercise in Rovajärvi in ​​the morning.

The accident occurred during the handling of the explosive during the installation of the firefighting field, the Maavoimi reported.

The soldier injured his hands and both feet in the situation. After first aid at the scene, he was taken to Oulu University Hospital for further treatment, said Lieutenant Colonel Jussi Annala on wednesday.

The soldier is said to have died on Thursday.

For others there was no danger to the participants in the exercise.

According to Annala, the case is being investigated on the spot by the police in co-operation with the Finnish Defense Forces.

The accident occurred in connection with the exercise of the Jääkäri Brigade’s Rovaniemi Air Defense Battery Training Plan.

See also  Technology Google hit hard last year, and Alphabet is expected to rise sharply - attracting small investors by splitting nearly $ 3,000 a share

#Accidents #soldier #died #accident #injured #accident #injured #Wednesday #exercises #Rovajärvi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Green Traffic" is a condition for entering educational institutions in Sharjah after the Eid holiday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.