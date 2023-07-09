Accidents | A small boat capsized on a lake in Pirkanmaa, the rescue service rescued six boaters without life jackets

The boat took on water and capsized.

In Pirkanmaa In Kyrösjärvi, a boating party of six was rescued early on Sunday from a water leak.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the group had set off on a small boat from the cottage beach. After a few kilometers, the boat took on water and overturned.

All six people in the boat ended up in the water. Neither of them were wearing life jackets, but they managed to float on the overturned boat.

“We got them all on board and checked by first aid. The boat was returned to the departure shore,” says the fire marshal on duty at the situation and command center of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen for STT.

When on the water, it would always be good to know where you are moving, Olkkonen reminds.

“Now the first points came about five kilometers from where they were found. The second positioning came close to the departure beach, from which they were about three kilometers away,” Olkkonen describes.