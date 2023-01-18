Accidents | A slip caused a gunshot wound during an exercise at the National Defense University

The police say that they have started a preliminary investigation into the shooting accident that happened on Monday during a shooting exercise at the National Defense University.

National Defense University the shooting accident that occurred during the shooting practice was caused by the accidental discharge of the weapon. It was caused by slipping, says the Oulu Police Department in its press release.

One cadet received a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the accident that happened in Kuhmo Vuosanga on Monday. The accident happened during a shooting exercise in the dark.

According to the National Defense University, the cadet was given first aid on the spot and was taken to Kainuu Central Hospital for further treatment.

The police say in their announcement that they have started a preliminary investigation into the accident. The police have already interrogated several people and have been able to clarify the main features of the course of events.

The police will continue the preliminary investigation of the incident with interrogations and a technical investigation, and will not release any further information at this stage, the release states.