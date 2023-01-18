Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A slip caused a gunshot wound during an exercise at the National Defense University

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in World Europe
0

The police say that they have started a preliminary investigation into the shooting accident that happened on Monday during a shooting exercise at the National Defense University.

National Defense University the shooting accident that occurred during the shooting practice was caused by the accidental discharge of the weapon. It was caused by slipping, says the Oulu Police Department in its press release.

One cadet received a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the accident that happened in Kuhmo Vuosanga on Monday. The accident happened during a shooting exercise in the dark.

According to the National Defense University, the cadet was given first aid on the spot and was taken to Kainuu Central Hospital for further treatment.

The police say in their announcement that they have started a preliminary investigation into the accident. The police have already interrogated several people and have been able to clarify the main features of the course of events.

The police will continue the preliminary investigation of the incident with interrogations and a technical investigation, and will not release any further information at this stage, the release states.

See also  Ryan Giggs definitively resigns as Wales national coach: 'It will be difficult for me to prepare for the World Cup'

#Accidents #slip #caused #gunshot #wound #exercise #National #Defense #University

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pistorius' first "fire-dangerous faux pas" before taking office - expert is skeptical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result