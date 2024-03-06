Accidents | A skater fell on the ice in Lauttasaari

The rescue director does not recommend going on the ice.

Free A man who was skating with safety equipment fell into the ice in Lauttasaari, says the Finnish Gulf Coast Guard in message service X.

Contrary to what was reported in X, the man had gotten out of the water under his own power and went to the nearby Sauna Club to warm up, says the sea rescue director of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Janne Ryönänkoski.

The rescue service checked the skater's condition and concluded that there was no need for further treatment.

Ryönänkoski says that there have been several ice sinkholes in the capital region in a short period of time.

He does not recommend going on the ice.

“Where there was ice yesterday, it may not be there today.”

The ice situation also makes it difficult for rescue units to move on the sea side.

Ryönänkoski says that in recent cases, the persons who have fallen into the ice have fortunately been close to the shore, in which case the rescue has been carried out from the shore side.

If you are still going on the ice, Ryönänkoski emphasizes the importance of appropriate safety equipment. Ice caps and a waterproof suit increase the chances of survival in the event of an accident, the sea rescue director reminds.