Accidents | A serious electric scooter accident in Espoo – the police suspect a crime

Accidents|According to the police, the other party to the accident has left the scene.

Espoo A serious accident has occurred in Leppävaara between two electric kickboarders on Thursday evening.

Inspector Hannu Kontula according to the accident occurred at the intersection, when a skateboarder who crossed the crosswalk and a skateboarder driving along the road collided.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police say that one of the people involved in the accident has been seriously injured. According to eyewitness observations received by the police, the other party to the collision has left the scene. The police have no information about his possible injuries.

According to Kontula, the police had not reached the other party by Friday.

Senior Constable Jani Heinonen says that the person taken to the hospital for treatment is an adult.

The police continue to investigate the case. At the moment, the crimes are aggravated endangering traffic safety and aggravated injury.

“However, these so-called initial titles can still change,” says Heinonen.

On Friday morning, Commissioner Kontula will not comment on which skateboarder is suspected of a crime.

The police got the job after nine o’clock in the evening. Several police patrols were there.

The police ask that the man who left the scene report to the police in order to investigate the matter.

About the case news Iltalehti first.

Updated on 16.8. 1:16 a.m.: The accident between two e-scooters was detailed.