Accidents A Russian warship collided with a container ship near the Sound

Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Russian a warship has collided with a container ship in Danish territorial waters near the Sound, says SVT.

Denmark has asked Sweden for help in clarifying the situation and maritime rescue and coastguard units have been deployed.

There is no better information yet about personal injury or oil spills, nor the cause of the collision. There were fogs in the area at the time of the collision, SVT says.

He previously reported on the matter in Finland MTV News.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

