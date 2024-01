The accident near the Old Student Hall causes possible exceptions for trams 2, 4 and 7, says HSL's Oikkeusinfo X.

Pub tram Spårakoff has derailed in the heart of Helsinki.

HSL's Oikkeusinfo says in message service X that the accident at the Old Student Hall will cause possible exceptions for trams 2, 4 and 7. The situation is estimated to last about twenty minutes.