Accidents|Arseni Zamjatin, who was part of the leadership ladder of the Russian Football Federation, has died.

Russian financial director of the football association Arseni Zamjatin has died in last weekend’s devastating helicopter accident in the Russian Far East on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

They confirm the news of the death Russian Football Federation (RFS) and sports media Sport Express and The championship.

“The Russian Football Federation mourns together with the families of the victims of the tragedy. I remember Arsen as a great professional who loved football and tried to make it better,” the president of the association Alexander Dyukov quoth.

“RFS provides financial support to Arsen’s family and pays the funeral expenses.”

Russian A Mil Mi-8T type helicopter crashed on Saturday. The crashed helicopter had 19 passengers and three crew members, all of whom died.

Russian state news agency A cup according to which the bodies of all the victims have been found.

The helicopter operated by the Vitjaz-Aero company disappeared from the radar in the Vatškažets mountain area five minutes after takeoff, Sport-Ekspress reports.

According to Šempionati, the destroyed wreckage was found 900 meters from the place where the helicopter crew was last contacted.

The Mil Mi-8T helicopter has been built in the Soviet Union since the early 1960s. Turmakopteri was a 32-year-old Russian individual from 1992.

Zamjat’s worked as the financial director of the Russian Football Federation from June 2020. His also died in the accident Polina-his wife.

According to Sport-Ekspress, the two were on vacation. They were on their way to an excursion when the helicopter crashed.