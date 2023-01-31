Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Accidents | A primary school-aged child fell into a well while playing in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
in World Europe
0

First aid checked and warmed up the child who had caught a cold. However, according to the fire chief, the situation was managed with a scare.

Elementary school age a child fell into a well in Vantaa on Tuesday, said Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The child had been playing on top of the well in the yard of the detached house when the lid had given way, said the fire chief Isto Saastamoinen for STT. According to him, there was about one and a half meters of water at the bottom of the well, which was about three meters deep.

First aid checked and warmed up the child who had caught a cold. However, according to the fire chief, the situation was managed with a scare.

“Fortunately, it was nothing serious”, in that sense a very happy ending.

The rescue service was alerted a little before one o’clock in the afternoon.

