Accidents | A police car collided with a pedestrian in the center of Oulu

In alarm drive on Sunday, a police car collided with a pedestrian in the center of Oulu on Saaristonkatu after 4 p.m. The pedestrian suffered injuries to his upper and lower limbs in the accident, the police said.

The young woman injured in the accident was taken to the hospital for treatment. As of early evening, the Oulu police could not tell more about the condition of the woman or the quality of her injuries.

According to the police release, the accident happened when the police patrol was on its way to an urgent alert mission. According to the police, the police car’s alarm lights and sounds were on.

The situation room of the Oulu police states that so far it is not known under which investigation title the case will be investigated.