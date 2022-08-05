Saturday, August 6, 2022
Accidents | A pleasure boat sank in Varkaus – Four adults and two children were rescued

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in World Europe
0

The rescue service of Pohjois Savo received an alert about a water traffic accident at half past seven on Friday.

Pleasure boat ran aground on Friday evening and sank in Haukivedi in Varkaus. The fire department rescued the four adults and two children who were on board the 11-meter boat, and there were no injuries in the accident.

The rescue service of Pohjois Savo received an alert about a major water traffic accident at half past five on Friday.

A sunken boat does not rescue service according to the report, fuel is currently leaking into the waterway, but the rescue service placed oil booms in the area on Friday evening in case of leaks.

