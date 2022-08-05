Accidents | A pleasure boat sank in Varkaus – Four adults and two children were rescued

The rescue service of Pohjois Savo received an alert about a water traffic accident at half past seven on Friday.

Pleasure boat ran aground on Friday evening and sank in Haukivedi in Varkaus. The fire department rescued the four adults and two children who were on board the 11-meter boat, and there were no injuries in the accident.

A sunken boat does not rescue service according to the report, fuel is currently leaking into the waterway, but the rescue service placed oil booms in the area on Friday evening in case of leaks.