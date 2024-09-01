Accidents | A person narrowly escaped being hit by a freight train in Tampere

Accidents|“It wasn’t a touching type of touch,” says the fire marshal on duty.

Man escaped with minimal injuries from contact with a freight train on Sunday evening in Tampere near Järvensivuntie.

The rescue service found the person who collided with the train on the asphalt road outside the track area.

“Had already come out of there. It was quickly ascertained that there was something to help and we were escorted to the ambulance, which arrived almost immediately after us,” the on-duty fire marshal Hanne Reiman The Pirkanmaa rescue service says.

“It had been a touch of a touch,” Reiman assessed.

The first aid sent the person who came into contact with the train to the hospital for further examination, and the police are investigating the course of events.