Accidents | A person fell into a well in Espoo

The person who fell into the well did not have to stay in the depths for long, as bystanders had already helped him up before the rescue service arrived.

Man fell into an open well in Espoo's Matinkylä on Thursday afternoon.

The exact location of the event was on a street called Kala-Matti. Perhaps it is some kind of a twist of fate that the premises of an association called Kaivo Espoo ry are also located on the street.

The non-profit association has a meeting place called Kaivo on the premises.

In what happened now however, in the accident, it was an ordinary rainwater well on the street.

The Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service could not say why the well was open. In general, manhole covers may move out of place due to plowing, the rescue service says.

