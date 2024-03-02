Accidents | A person fell from a hotel balcony in Kangasa

The rescue service does not comment on the person's condition.

Man fell from the hotel balcony in Kangasa at night.

The rescue service was alerted to the matter at 2:11 a.m. on Sunday. According to the release of the rescue service, a person fell “from the balcony of the top floor to the intermediate landing of the second floor” in Hotel Kuohu.

The rescue service says that they evacuated the fallen person with a lift platform unit.

The rescue service did not give HS the details of the person's condition.