Accidents | A person died in Suviseurai when a storm knocked down an antenna mast – The police are investigating the reasons

Accidents|The police have several open questions in the investigation of the accident.

Police investigates the fatal accident that happened at the Summer Club on Saturday as an accident investigation and to determine the cause of death. The Accident Investigation Center Otkes also participates in the investigation.

The Summer Clubs organized in Pudasjärvi, known as an event for old stadium players, were hit by a thunderstorm on Saturday, which knocked over the cell phone base station on top of the mast trailer. The mast of the station broke and its upper part fell on a person.

He was seriously injured in the accident. The injured was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Savon Sanomat according to her, it was an adult woman living in Siilinjärvi.

“We’re going through why the mast fell”, says the head of the investigation, the criminal district commissioner Ilkka Piispanen From the Oulu police.

In technical the investigations have not yet revealed whether mistakes were made in erecting the mast.

The police are investigating whether there was any damage to the mast that could have caused the fall. In addition, the subject of the investigation is whether the mast’s fastenings were done correctly and sufficiently, says Piispanen.

The police still have many open questions in the investigation.

“Who has been responsible for the fact that the mast has been brought there and that it has been carried out in accordance with the instructions”, says Piispanen.