Accidents | A peculiar traffic accident in Inari: a motorcycle, a car and a reindeer were involved

Accidents|A reindeer that walked onto the road caused a dangerous situation on the four-lane road in Inari.

In Inari there was a traffic accident between a motorcycle, a reindeer and a car on Friday afternoon, Lapland rescue service informs.

At Palkisoja, a motorcycle driving a four-way road collided with a reindeer, as a result of which the driver was thrown from the back of the motorcycle. The motorcycle did not stop in the collision but slid into the front of the oncoming passenger car.

First aid transported the motorcyclist to further treatment. The rescue service did not comment on the condition of the car driver or any passengers. The reindeer died in the collision.

The motorcycle was badly damaged in the situation, and the car was also damaged.

According to the rescue service, traffic control will continue at the accident site during the rescue and clearing work. Four units from Saariselka and Ivalo responded to the accident.