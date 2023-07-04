Tuesday, July 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A passenger car veered off the road in Ristijärvi, four to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A passenger car veered off the road in Ristijärvi, four to the hospital

There were four people in the car who were transported to the hospital. One is said to have been seriously injured.

Sedan derailed off the road and crashed into trees in Ristijärvi in ​​Kainuu, the rescue service informs.

There were four people in the car who were transported to the hospital. One is said to have been seriously injured.

The rescue service had to extricate one person from the car.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

#Accidents #passenger #car #veered #road #Ristijärvi #hospital

See also  Education | The parties want to rapidly increase the share of university graduates in Finland - Only the PS avoids percentage targets
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result