Accidents | A passenger car veered off the road in Ristijärvi, four to the hospital

There were four people in the car who were transported to the hospital. One is said to have been seriously injured.

Sedan derailed off the road and crashed into trees in Ristijärvi in ​​Kainuu, the rescue service informs.

The rescue service had to extricate one person from the car.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.