Accidents | A passenger car ended up in a ditch on its roof in Sodankylä, three were stuck

Sedan derailed into a ditch in Rovaniementie in Sodankylä.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident on Saturday evening at 19:22. The cause of the accident was not known on Saturday.

There were three people on board.

The car ended up in a ditch on its roof, and the people couldn't get out of the car themselves because of the snow. The rescue service was able to help them out of the car. The first aid was also there, and the persons were directed to be checked by the first aid.

According to the fire marshal on duty at the accident site, the flow of traffic is normal after eight in the evening.