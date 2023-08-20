Accidents | A passenger car collided with a taxi and flew onto its side in Vantaa – the passengers went to first aid

There was little traffic on Kehäkolmos at the time of the accident.

Sedan flew onto its side after crashing into a taxi in Kehäkolmosen the night before Sunday.

According to the rescue service’s release, the alarm came to Vantaa shortly before one o’clock. Four units went to the scene.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the car had driven behind the taxi and flipped onto its side due to the force of the collision.

There were two passengers in the car and four in the taxi. Everyone survived the collision without major injuries, but two people went to the hospital with first aid to be checked.

There was little traffic at the time of the accident, and the crash did not pose a major threat to other road users.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.