Accidents | A passenger car collided with a bear in Juva

Sedan ran into a bear in Juva late on Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Etelä-Savo rescue service.

The bear was badly injured in the crash, and the police stopped it. There was minor damage to the passenger car, but the driver was able to continue his journey as long as the rescue service had checked the health of those involved.

According to the release, the accident happened on Viitostie near Nuutilanmäki. The northbound traffic of the road had to be stopped for about 1.5 hours due to the crash.

The alarm came in around eleven in the evening, and three units went to the scene.