Monday, August 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A one-year-old child was hit by a car and died in Tyrnävä, North Ostrobothnia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the police, the child was hit by a car in Tyrnävä and died at the scene.

One year old a child died in a traffic accident in Tyrnävä in North Ostrobothnia, the police said in a press release on Monday.

According to the police, the child was hit by a car in Tyrnävä and died at the scene. The accident happened on Monday afternoon.

The police say they are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and causing death. According to the police, alcohol did not play a role in the incident.

The police did not say anything more about the matter on Monday.

#Accidents #oneyearold #child #hit #car #died #Tyrnävä #North #Ostrobothnia

See also  Hockey The Athletic: Patrik Laine returns to NHL games in a night match
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They investigate the case of a Colombian who died in strange circumstances in Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.