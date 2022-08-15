Accidents | A one-year-old child was hit by a car and died in Tyrnävä, North Ostrobothnia

According to the police, the child was hit by a car in Tyrnävä and died at the scene.

One year old a child died in a traffic accident in Tyrnävä in North Ostrobothnia, the police said in a press release on Monday.

According to the police, the child was hit by a car in Tyrnävä and died at the scene. The accident happened on Monday afternoon.

The police say they are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and causing death. According to the police, alcohol did not play a role in the incident.

The police did not say anything more about the matter on Monday.