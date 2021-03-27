Accidents A nine-year-old Mexican child died crossing a border river into the United States

According to the New York Times, this is the first child death since the number of cross-border immigrants has increased significantly at the Mexican-US border.

Nine years old a Mexican child has died crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico to the United States. The local border guard said the matter on Friday.

The child was found about a week ago on an island in the river along with a Guatemalan woman and a three-year-old child. The unconscious woman and the three-year-old were rescued. In Texas, paramedics tried to resuscitate an older child without success, writes the New York Times.

According to NBC News, the cause of death was not stated in the authorities’ statement. Due to the body supervising the river, the canal is told that the child was considered drowned.

New York Times writes that the woman was the mother of both. According to the authorities, the children had Mexican citizenship.

Authorities say more than 500 illegal immigrants have been rescued since October in and around Eagle Pass, an area near the river alone.

Migrant numbers are expected to grow at least in April, according to Border Guard statistics, more than 100,000 migrants crossed the Mexican-US border in February.

Migrant numbers have been on the rise for months, according to the New York Times. In April last year, migrant numbers plummeted to 16,000 due to interest rate restrictions. At the time, the administration of President Donald Trump, among other things, stipulated that asylum seekers must wait for the processing of their application on the Mexican side, the newspaper writes. Since April, volumes have risen.

U.S. President Joe Bide’s immigration policy is more transparent than its predecessor, which is estimated to have mobilized more people. According to news agency AFP, Biden describes the numbers of migrants as seasonal and dependent on when it is safest to travel.

