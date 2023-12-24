Sunday, December 24, 2023
Accidents | A nickel factory exploded in Indonesia – at least 12 died and dozens were injured

December 24, 2023
The accident happened on the island of Sulawesi in the eastern part of Indonesia.

in Indonesia at least 12 people have died and almost 40 have been injured in an explosion at a nickel factory.

The accident happened on the island of Sulawesi in the eastern part of Indonesia in the Morowal industrial area.

Seven of the dead are reportedly Indonesian and five are Chinese.

Preliminary according to investigations, the accident happened at the beginning of the repair work on the heating boiler, when an easily flammable liquid caught fire and exploded. The resulting explosion also caused nearby oxygen tanks to explode.

The factory is Chinese-financed. The safety of Chinese factories has been talked about in Indonesia before, because there have been accidents in them before.

Earlier this year, a fire occurred in the same factory area in June, in which one person died and six were injured.

