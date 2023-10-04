Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Accidents | A multi-car crash on the Länsiväylä, traffic diverted in the direction of Espoo

October 4, 2023
The place of the accident is on the bridge between Ruoholahti and Lauttasaari.

On the western route there is a multi-car crash, which is why traffic is not going in the direction of Espoo for the time being, the Helsinki police say message service in X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police, the accident site is on the bridge between Ruoholahti and Lauttasaari.

The Helsinki police say that the detour goes through Lauttasaarenti for the time being.


