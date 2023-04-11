Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Accidents | A multi-car chain crash slows down traffic on Ring Road I

April 11, 2023
Accidents | A multi-car chain crash slows down traffic on Ring Road I

The accident happened on Monday morning after the car hit the median.

Chain crasher slows down traffic in Helsinki on Ring I in the Itä-Pakila area.

According to preliminary information, one of the cars would have hit the central guardrail first, after which the cars would have collided with each other, says the fire marshal on duty Ville Estlander From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

So far, there is no information about personal injuries or the exact number of cars.

The accident happened on Ring I on the section between the Tuusulanväylä exit and Pukinmäki on Monday before eight in the morning.

For the time being, only one lane in the eastbound direction is in use.

