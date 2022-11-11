Friday, November 11, 2022
Accidents | A multi-car chain crash occurred on Ring I

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in World Europe
Serious personal injuries were avoided in the accident, the Helsinki Rescue Service says. The accident site is on the road section between Pukinmäki and Malmi.

in Helsinki A four-car chase took place on Kähä I on Friday afternoon, informs the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen according to the accident site is on the road section between Pukinmäki and Malmi.

Serious personal injuries were avoided in the accident, according to the accident site. The road is normally open to traffic.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

