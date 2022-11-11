Accidents | A multi-car chain crash occurred on Ring I

Serious personal injuries were avoided in the accident, the Helsinki Rescue Service says. The accident site is on the road section between Pukinmäki and Malmi.

in Helsinki A four-car chase took place on Kähä I on Friday afternoon, informs the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen according to the accident site is on the road section between Pukinmäki and Malmi.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.