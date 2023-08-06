Accidents | A motorcyclist died in Raasepori

The accident happened a little past ten in the evening.

The accident happened a little before ten in the evening on Österbyntie. According to preliminary information, the driver had run off the road on his motorcycle and died at the scene of the accident. At the same time, another motorcyclist also went off the road. He got He got injuries that required hospital treatment while driving out.

The police are investigating the course of events and conducting a technical investigation at the accident site. The incident will also be investigated by the Traffic Accident Investigation Board.

The criminal titles become more specific with the preliminary investigation.