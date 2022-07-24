Accidents | A motorcyclist died in Pori after falling and hitting a guardrail

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Motorcyclist died on Sunday evening in a traffic accident in Pori’s Mäntyluodo, a police officer from Southwest Finland tells.

According to the police, the motorcyclist fell and crashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. He died at the scene.

The police and the traffic accident investigation board are investigating the causes that led to the accident.

At this stage, the police will not provide any further information on the matter.