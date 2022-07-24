Monday, July 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A motorcyclist died in Pori after falling and hitting a guardrail

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Motorcyclist died on Sunday evening in a traffic accident in Pori’s Mäntyluodo, a police officer from Southwest Finland tells.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

According to the police, the motorcyclist fell and crashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. He died at the scene.

The police and the traffic accident investigation board are investigating the causes that led to the accident.

At this stage, the police will not provide any further information on the matter.


#Accidents #motorcyclist #died #Pori #falling #hitting #guardrail

See also  NATO | Turkish President Erdoğan referred to “terrorists” when talking about Swedish MPs: HS introduces Swedish Kurdish MPs
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Frankfurt author died: Hanne Kulessa is dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.